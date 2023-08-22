890 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.64.

