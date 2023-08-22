Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VPU opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.32. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

