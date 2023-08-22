Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 883 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Lennar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

