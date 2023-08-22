3,734 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FAPR opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

