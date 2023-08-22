Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 685.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after buying an additional 737,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.