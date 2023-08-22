Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $73,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS BUFD opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

