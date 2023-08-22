Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.22 and a 52-week high of $257.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

