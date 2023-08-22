Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $76,000 Position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDME opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

