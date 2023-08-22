Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

