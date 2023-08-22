Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 884 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 56.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

