Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $109,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

