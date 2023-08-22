Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3,430.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
COWZ opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.