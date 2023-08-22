Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3,430.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

