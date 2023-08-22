Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1,295.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAX

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.