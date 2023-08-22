Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ENFR opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.