Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $39,919,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.