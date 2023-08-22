Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $100,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.