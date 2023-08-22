WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

