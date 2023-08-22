WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NIO by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

