WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECB opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $389.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

About iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.