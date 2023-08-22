WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,503 U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 219,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.