WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 337.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

