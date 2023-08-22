WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RVT opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.