631 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

