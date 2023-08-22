WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,865,040,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1709 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

