Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $172.64

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $424.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. Walmart has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

