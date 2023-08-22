WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,275 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $6,162,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

XTOC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

