WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 7,977 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Steelcase by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 456,492 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCS. Sidoti lowered their target price on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Down 1.2 %

Steelcase stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $971.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

About Steelcase

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.