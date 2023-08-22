WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 319 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 93,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 507,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.2 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

