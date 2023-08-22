WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 1.0 %

Infosys stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

