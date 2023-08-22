WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 210 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after acquiring an additional 81,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

