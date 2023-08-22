WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $36,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,505,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

