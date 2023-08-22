WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.