WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

