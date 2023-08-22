WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -236.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

