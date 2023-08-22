WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $38,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

