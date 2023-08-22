WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

