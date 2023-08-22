Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.31% of Coursera worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,132,111.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 929,553 shares of company stock worth $13,082,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

NYSE:COUR opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

