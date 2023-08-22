Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 66.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -455.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

