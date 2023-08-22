Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,582 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of TSN opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

