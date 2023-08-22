Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.82 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

