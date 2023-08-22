Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $133.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

