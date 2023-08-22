Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

