Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.22.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

