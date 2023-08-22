Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 310,990 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310,990 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 953,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NCR by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 386,370 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in NCR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NCR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,493,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,788,000 after acquiring an additional 285,779 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NCR stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

