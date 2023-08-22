Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 604,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $2,829,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

TAP opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

