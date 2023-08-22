Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 367,832 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,832 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of APA by 175.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 913,850 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APA opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

