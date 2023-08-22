Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $64,548,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $56,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

