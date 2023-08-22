Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

