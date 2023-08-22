Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

