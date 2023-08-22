6,213 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,698 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

